Delhi police sub-inspector tweets about abuse by her advocate husband

New Delhi, Dec 12 A Delhi police sub-inspector on Monday took to Twitter regarding the abuse faced by her from her advocate husband Tarun Dabas.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking a FIR copy, action report and details of the accused. The Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a video which was posted on social media site Twitter by the woman sub-inspector.

In a series of tweets, Doli Tevathia said "I am sub-inspector in Delhi police. Presently on maternity leave. From several months I am facing abuse from my husband advocate Mr. Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. He is still roaming free. Please ensure action."

She also uploaded footage from two security cameras from December 11 in which her husband is seen beating and pushing her to the ground. In one, he tries to slam her on the wall.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this matter under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Najafgarh police station on December 11.

He added that further investigation is going on.

