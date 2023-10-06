Delhi Police team reaches Kerala to question former NewsClick woman employee

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 Amid its probe into NewsClick, a team of Delhi Police officials landed up at Kodumon in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district to take a statement from a former employee of the media organisation and also took away her mobile and laptop.

A four member team of Delhi Police officials, after informing the Kerala Police, reached the home of Anusha Paul.

Speaking to the media, Paul, who arrived at her ancestral home last week, said the Delhi Police took away her laptop and mobile phone and asked about her bank details.

"I was asked if I knew a CPI-M leader and I said yes, as I am a member of the youth wing of the CPI-M. The laptop and mobile phone was mine and did not belong to NewsClick. The Delhi Police officials told me it would be better that I return to Delhi and appear before them," said Paul who is a resident of Delhi.

The case against NewsClick follows secret intelligence inputs that foreign funds were allegedly illicitly introduced into India by individuals and entities hostile to the nation's interests. These funds were reportedly intended to disrupt the nation's unity, integrity, and security.

It is alleged that PPK NewsClick Studio Pvt Ltd. received fraudulent foreign funds in crores of rupees from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC, USA, and other entities over a short span of five years, starting from April 2018.

