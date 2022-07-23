Delhi: Railway employees gang rape 30-year-old woman in railway station

Even today with the high security of cameras, police, and government women are still not safe in the world, every day we got to know about the horrific incidences of rape, and such same case has come to the fore in Delhi. A 30-year-old women in Delhi got allegedly gang raped in the railway station.

According to the reports, the two railway employees had sexually assaulted the women, an FIR has also been registered against them. The accused have been identified as Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand Meena (33) and Jagdish Chand (37) – all railway employees in the electrical department.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said, “We received a call at around 3.27 am on July 22 in which the woman has alleged that she was raped by two men inside a room at railway station. During investigation, we found that the incident took place inside a train lighting hut."

"The women was separated from her husband for the last one year and was engaged in a court case for divorce. “Around two years ago, she came into contact with one of the accused, through a common friend. He told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too. They started talking on the phone, and on July 21, he called her to invite her to his house for a small birthday party for his son and for buying a new house,” he added.