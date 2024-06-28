Delhi Rains Wash Away Potters' Livelihoods in Paharganj, Roadside Sellers Suffer Major Losses (Watch Video)

Potters in the Paharganj area of Delhi are facing significant losses as heavy rains have washed away their clay products. These artisans, who sell their intricately designed pottery on the footpath, have seen their hard work and livelihoods literally dissolve in the relentless downpours. For many of these potters, their entire livelihood depends on the sales of these clay products. The loss is not just of the goods themselves but also of the raw materials and time invested in creating them. Ahead of the onset of monsoon in the national capital, several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places in the next two hours, said Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Friday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Potters who sell clay products on the footpath in Paharganj area, suffer losses as heavy rains wash away their products. pic.twitter.com/zs7G9HeRGl — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The rain also caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city. Commuters in many places faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls for waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees. Meanwhile, a portion of the roof collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains at Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) early in the morning today, leaving at least six people injured.

A search operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles. Following the incident, flight departures from Terminal-1 have been suspended. Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials of Delhi Fire Services said. The residents of Delhi, who endured one of the worst heatwaves in history earlier this month, now face severe water-logging with record-breaking rainfall in just 24 hours, surpassing the city's average for the entire month of June. The Delhi government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon to take stock of the situation in the city after heavy rains left the national capital waterlogged and brought traffic to a standstill in many areas.