Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Police Urge Passengers to Reach Stations and Airport Early Amid Tight Security

In the wake of the devastating car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 that killed 12 people and injured several others, the Delhi Police have ramped up security across the capital. As part of the tightened measures, authorities on Thursday issued a travel advisory urging passengers to reach railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance to avoid delays during mandatory security checks. According to the advisory by Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Dumbre, train passengers should arrive at least one hour before departure, metro commuters 20 minutes earlier, and air travellers three hours prior to flight time. The directive aims to ensure smooth screening, timely boarding, and prevent last-minute inconvenience.

The advisory comes amid increased vigilance around major transport hubs following the Red Fort blast, which has prompted security agencies to intensify checks and surveillance in crowded areas. Delhi Police have requested public cooperation to help maintain safety and ensure seamless travel across the national capital. “In view of heightened security arrangements, all passengers are advised to reach their respective boarding points well in advance,” the advisory stated, underscoring the importance of following security protocols for everyone’s safety.

Meanwhile, investigation into the Red Fort car explosion continues to gather pace. CCTV footage has emerged showing the prime accused, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi through the Badarpur border in an i20 car. Security agencies have also recovered diaries belonging to Umar and his associate Dr. Muzammil, which suggest that planning for the blast took place between November 8 and 12. The diary reportedly contains names of around 25 individuals from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, tightening the net around those suspected to be involved in the deadly incident.