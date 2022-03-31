Delhi reports 113 new COVID-19 infections, positivity rate at 0.49 pc

Delhi on Thursday logged 113 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 0.49 per cent.

As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 health bulletin, 23,094 tests were conducted in the national capital. Of these, 17,715 were RT-PCR tests and 5,379 were rapid antigen tests. Delhi has 458 active cases at present.

In the last 24 hours, 114 people recovered from the virus and no one succumbed to the virus. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.99 per cent.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Delhi has recorded 18,64,970 positive cases of the infection and 18,38,360 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll is 26,152 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent. So far, the national capital has 2,816 containment zones.

A total of 62 beds have been occupied at dedicated COVID Hospitals out of 9,791 total beds. No beds have been occupied at dedicated COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 54,356 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 31,929 took the first dose and 19,189 took the second dose. A total of 3,238 people took the 'precaution dose' in the last 24 hours. In the vaccination for children, 17,17,541 beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 have taken their vaccine jabs.

( With inputs from ANI )

