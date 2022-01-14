Delhi reports 24,383 new COVID-19 cases

Due to a decline in the number of samples tested, Delhi witnessed a decline in its daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 24,383 COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday.

As per the bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day mounted to 30.64 per cent. A total of 79,578 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, down from 98,832 samples tested on Thursday.

With this, the total case count of the disease in the national capital has gone up to 16,70,966.

During the last 24 hours, 26,236 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 15,53,388.

34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the virus currently stands at 25,305.

There are currently 92,273 active COVID-19 patients in Delhi. Out of these, 64,831 patients are in home isolation. There are currently 27,531 active containment zones across the national capital.

There are currently 2,529 patients in hospitals across Delhi. 83 of these are suspected to be infected with COVID-19 while 2,446 are confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.

Out of 2,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,128 patients are from Delhi while 318 patients are from outside Delhi. Of these confirmed patients, 815 patients are currently on Oxygen support, 671 on ICU support and 99 are in a critical condition at ventilator support.

As per the bulletin, 83.66 per cent of beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the national hospitals are vacant with only 2,529 beds out of total 15,478 occupied by the patients.

Similarly, in the COVID-19 care centres, 87.01 per cent beds are empty, with only 601 out of 4,626 beds occupied. In the COVID-19 health centres, 92.41 per cent beds are vacant as only 12 beds out of total 158 beds are occupied by patients.

During the last 24 hours, 1,67,374 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered. Out of this, 1,00,621 beneficaries received their first dose of the vaccine and 56,944 beneficaries between ages 15-18 years got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. During the last 24 hours, 42,464 people received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 4,59,289 beneficaries aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of the vaccination so far.

During the last 24 hours, 24,289 beneficaries received their 'precaution dose' of vaccination, taking the total number of beneficaries having received their 'precaution dose' to 89,417.

To date, a total of 2,82,39,309 vaccination doses have been administered out of which 1,63,13,888 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,18,36,004 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

