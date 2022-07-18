Delhi reports 378 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city has 1886 active cases and the daily positivity rate is 6.06 per cent.

The bulletin said 464 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,16,213.

The bulletin said 3,9324423 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far.

It said 15, 470 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours out of which 888 beneficiaries got their first dose while 2332 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 12250 beneficiaries were vaccinated with a precautionary dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 1934201.

India reported 20,528 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

With the new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases. The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

Fifty-one fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,25,760, the government data added.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent as 16,069 fresh recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,30,97,510.

( With inputs from ANI )

