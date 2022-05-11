Delhi reports 970 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, 1,238 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking cumulative recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,65,755.

The city reported one death in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,184.

The city has 5,202 active COVID cases and 1,882 containment zones. Delhi had seen 1,118 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Under the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 31,011 eligible beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday. So far, 3,38,01,687 vaccine doses have been provided in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

