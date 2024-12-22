Delhi School Bomb Threats: Students Behind Hoax Mails to Postpone Exams

Several schools in Delhi, including Venkateshwar Global School, were recently targeted by bomb threat emails, only to discover that the threats were hoaxes orchestrated by their own students. The incidents began when a threatening email was sent to the school following a mysterious blast at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28. Investigations revealed that two siblings, enrolled at the school, sent the email in an attempt to have exams postponed. After counselling, they admitted that the idea came from previous bomb threats made to schools. Both students were released after their parents were issued a warning.

Similarly, two other schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar found themselves targeted by bomb threats, again linked to students who wanted the schools closed. Despite the panic caused by these incidents, police confirmed the threats were hoaxes. Over the past 11 days, more than 100 schools in Delhi have received bomb threat emails, with the perpetrators using VPNs to cover their tracks. Since May 2024, over 50 bomb threats have been reported targeting not only schools but also hospitals, airports, and airlines in the capital.