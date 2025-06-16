Delhi Shocker: Teen Apprehended for Allegedly Killing Intellectually Disabled Man After Argument in Bawana

In Shocking turn of events 17-year-old teen has been apprehended for allegedly killing a person with intellectual disability over an argument in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, an official said on Saturday. As per the reports he was allegedly forcefully slammed on the road multiple times, he said.

Following the incident PCR call around 7.41 pm was received regarding the murder, police said. "A team from the Narela Industrial Area police station reached the scene and learnt that the victim had already been taken to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, Pooth Khurd," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said. Wasim, the victim, was declared dead at the hospital.

Wasim and a juvenile had an argument that escalated into a physical assault, according to Wasim's brother, Hidayattulla, who witnessed the incident. Police reported that the juvenile repeatedly slammed Wasim onto the concrete road. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The crime team and forensic experts examined the scene, collecting evidence for analysis. The juvenile, who lived nearby, was apprehended and sent to Mukherjee Nagar under the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation is ongoing.