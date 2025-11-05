Delhi Shocker: Young Man Brutally Killed by Three Men, Two Arrested, One Absconding

Delhi: A 25-year-old man in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area was allegedly killed by three men by pelting stones at him. Incident occurred on Sunday ( Nov 2) night. Police have arrested two accused Babu (22) and Sumit (23) and another one accused is reported to be absconding and police have launched probe.

Deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar. A police officer stated that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Manish Kumar, along with his acquaintance Santosh Kumar Srivastava (40), had gone to meet a man named Babu in the Samaypur Badli area. He had threatened to kill him a few days earlier. The two met near an underpass. They initially argued, which gradually escalated into a violent confrontation. Meanwhile, Babu and his friend joined Sumit.

According to AajTak report, three picked up stones and attacked Manish and Santosh. Manish died on the spot from multiple head injuries. His friend Santosh also suffered serious injuries and fell unconscious. When Santosh regained consciousness, he saw Manish lying in a pool of blood. He had stopped breathing. He immediately called for help. The police were informed. The victim was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately he was declared dead on arrival.

Following the attack police reviewed CCTV footage of that incident It showed the three attackers near the crime scene. During interrogation, the two arrested confessed to their involvement in the murder. The search for the third accused is ongoing. Police have recovered a scooter, a motorcycle, and the stones used in the murder. Babu, the main accused, is a repeat offender with a prior murder case and several other criminal charges. Police are investigating the motive behind the animosity between Babu and Manish.

A murder case has been registered based on Santosh Kumar Srivastava's complaint. Two suspects are in custody, and authorities are searching for the third.