Delhi Speaker in Bangalore to take part in parliamentary meet

New Delhi, Sep 11 Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday reached Bengaluru to participate in the four-day 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, which started during the day, an official said.

The central theme of the conference is “Heritage and Development: Towards a Balanced Future”.

The conference will see the participation of Presiding Officers and delegates from across the country. Gupta is likely to deliver his address on Friday at the conference.

Gupta stated that the CPA India Region Conference is a crucial forum to strengthen democratic traditions and institutions across the country.

He expressed confidence that the discussions will generate new ideas for making legislatures more responsive to people’s aspirations and contribute to further strengthening the federal and democratic framework of India.

The agenda topic of this Conference is “Debates & Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: Building People’s Trust, Meeting People’s Aspirations", which seeks to deliberate on how legislatures can preserve India’s heritage while advancing inclusive and sustainable development.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Chairperson of the CPA India Region, inaugurated the 11th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The working sessions of the conference will be held on September 12 and 13, where discussions will focus on crucial themes, including debates and discussions in legislatures as instruments of building people’s trust and meeting people’s aspirations, adoption of modern technologies for parliamentary functioning, and ways to strengthen the role of legislatures in governance.

On September 14, the delegates will visit Nrityagrama and Mysuru as part of the cultural and educational segment of the programme.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has highlighted that this conference provides an invaluable opportunity for legislatures to exchange best practices and build stronger mechanisms of inter-legislature cooperation.

