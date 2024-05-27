Delhi State Medallist Pole Vaulter Devraj Works at Construction Site in Bhiwani to Fund His Training (Watch Videos)

A video of Delhi state medallist Pole Vaulter Devraj working at a construction site in Bhiwani has emerged on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier in 2021, a video of Devraj doing several other works to survive made headlines.

Three years later, new footage shows the now 26-year-old doing work at a construction site in Delhi. Visuals were shared by with the Indian Express Andrew Amsan. In a video, Devraj can be seen carrying iron rebars at a construction site in the National Capital.

Pole Vaulter Devraj Works at Construction Site in Delhi

Delhi state medallist pole vaulter Devraj works at a construction site in Bhiwani from 5am to 1pm to fund his training. He is seeking a job in Delhi/Gurgaon region. He used to work as a security guard in Defence colony earlier ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NGRqkpWRuO — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) May 27, 2024

"I can work as a personal trainer. Gym instructor or even as a PE teacher at a school. The construction work is back breaking and the heat is unbearable," he said.

Amsan said that Devraj is doing a 5 am to 1 pm job here with the sole intent of funding his training and continues to seek a job in the Delhi/ Gurgaon region. Back in 2021, Devraj spoke to Amsan and the Indian Express of the challenges he faced on a daily basis.

Devraj was then employed as a security guard at one of the bungalows in Delhi’s Defence Colony but lived in deplorable conditions. The bulk of his earnings at the time was spent on renting a small single room which he shared with a para athlete that trained at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.