Delhi teen's body with slit throat found inside travel bag

New Delhi, March 25 A 17-year-old boy's body was found stuffed inside a travel bag on Friday morning in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said.

The deceased was a resident of Rohini Sector 1 in Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sameer Sharma, a PCR call was received around 7 a.m. at Mangolpuri police station after which the local police immediately reached the spot near Peer Baba Mazar main road opposite Y Block Mangolpuri.

"As the police reached the spot, they found a purple bag in which the body of an unknown male with his throat slit was stuffed," the official said adding that the teen was wearing a white kurta pyjama.

The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation.

"Several teams were formed for the identification of the deceased, for checking the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and for developing intelligence with regard to this incident," the DCP said, after which the deceased was identified.

It was learnt that the 17-year-old went missing on Thursday night following which a complaint was lodged at the south Rohini police station. "An FIR was found already registered under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC," said the official.

"The local police are probing the matter," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor