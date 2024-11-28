‘Delhi the Most Unsafe Capital in World’, Says Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video)

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday criticized the BJP-led Central government and Home Minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, alleging a rise in murders and Mumbai-style gang wars.

"The law and order situation in Delhi is getting worse. Crimes have been increasing in Delhi for the last 1-1.5 years. Traders are getting extortion calls and cases of murders and molestation are rising. After many years, gang wars are being seen in Delhi. Today, people say Delhi is the most unsafe capital in the world," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted concerns over Delhi becoming the "rape capital of the world," citing crime data to underscore the rising violence. He revealed that 501 murders were reported in the city in 2022, marking one of the highest figures in recent years. Kejriwal also noted that at least 20 people were killed in gang wars in the trans-Yamuna area over the past three months.

"Delhiites are living in fear, worried about their safety due to rising criminal activities," he said. Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Kejriwal said delivering on promises to improve hospitals and power supply when entrusted with the responsibility a decade ago.

“The ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan was given by the BJP. We have opened schools for enabling girls’ education, now it is their turn to provide security and save the girls,” said Kejriwal.

