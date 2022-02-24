Delhi to build 'country's first' e-waste eco-park, frame film policy to boost tourism

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced the setting up of the "country's first" e-waste eco-park in New Delhi to handle increasing e-waste and framing of Delhi Film Policy 2022 with an aim to promote tourism in the national capital.

"Two important decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting. The first decision pertains to e-waste park. As the use of electronic gazettes is increasing, e-waste is also increasing. Its management system is not there yet. Delhi government will set up the country's first e-waste eco-park, where recycling, re-manufacturing work will be done," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

The Minister further informed that the park will be built on 20 acres of land.

"The park will be built in 20 acres of land. Delhi produces 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste every year. According to the guidelines of the Government of India, we will start this in Delhi. A consultant appointment has been approved for this," he said.

Elaborating on the Delhi Film Policy 2022, Sisodia said, "We'll bring Film policy 2022 for better branding of Delhi and associate our residents through films. Rs 50 crore film fund will be introduced to support film producers. This will be India's most progressive Film Policy, aiming to create jobs and boost the economy."

Stressing the objective behind the policy, he said, "The Delhi government has today approved the Delhi Film Policy 2022. It has 4 big objectives - association of the people of Delhi with the policy, making the national capital a brand for shooting location, turning the city into a hub for the production of domestic as well as international films, and creating jobs for the people."

"Currently, permission is required for different locations from different concerned departments. But with the new policy, We will give single-window clearance in 15 days," Sisodia added.

The Delhi Minister also announced the subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore for the film which will be made in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

