Delhi: Toxic Foam Appears on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj Area (Watch Video)

Toxic foam has been observed floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi. As cold weather arrives, various forms of pollution are increasingly affecting the city, with air quality continuing to be classified as "poor." However, recent research indicates that stubble burning has decreased this year compared to previous years.

Watch:

VIDEO | Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river in the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi.



As cold weather settles in, pollution in all its forms is tightening its grip on Delhi, with the air quality in the city remaining in the "poor" category, though stubble burning has declined this year… pic.twitter.com/j0YMdcZZiU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2024

Although winter has not fully set in, air quality in Delhi is worsening, transitioning from poor to very poor. Residents experienced hazy weather this morning, and the latest data shows that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was categorized as 'poor' on Monday. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies, with a minimum temperature expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Also Read| Delhi Pollution: Fog Engulfs Shakurpur as AQI Drops to 346, Classified as 'Very Poor' (Watch Video).

The weather forecast for Delhi over the next seven days predicts predominantly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

