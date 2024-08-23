Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy Rainfall Causes Major Congestion (Watch Video)

Severe waterlogging and massive traffic congestion were witnessed in several parts of Delhi after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city on Friday morning. Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan have shown massive traffic congestion in the area due to waterlogging. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road.

The waterlogging in the area has slowed down the traffic in the area. One of the commuters said that he had been in the traffic for the last three hours. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has conveyed that waterlogging has been cleared at the Anand Parvat that had potentially affected the traffic on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways from Zakhira to Kamal T-Point. Replying to its own social media post on X that said "Due to water logging at Anand Parvat, traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways from Zakhira to Kamal T-Point," Delhi Police said, "Water logging has been cleared."

Traffic is affected on MB road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Saket Metro Station due to ongoing construction work of DMRC near SDM office. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/RHMPkO2X1v — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 23, 2024

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police shared, "Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging near GTK Depot. Traffic is being diverted towards the Wazirabad side. Commuters can take Road No. 51 to reach the NPL side." Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on MB road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Saket Metro Station due to ongoing construction work of DMRC near the SDM office. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

"Traffic coming from Liberty Cinema destined to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted for some time from Kamal T Point towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and they would reach Punjabi Bagh through Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok and then through Ashik Vihar," the post added. "Traffic coming from Punjabi Bagh destines to Paharghanj/Central Delhi would take the route through Moti Nagar and Patel Road," it added.