Delhi Traffic Update: Long Snarl Over Moolchand Flyover as Festive Rush Grips Capital Before Diwali (Watch Video)

There is a huge traffic jam over the Moolchand flyover in Delhi. This comes amid the Diwali rush, ahead of the festival on 20 October. As the last weekend before Diwali begins, people are stepping out and shopping. As festive celebrations kicked off, commuters across the national capital experienced traffic disruptions on several routes on Friday. In response, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging residents to plan their journeys in advance to avoid congestion during the Diwali rush.

According to Delhi Traffic Police officials, ongoing road repairs and damage have slowed down vehicular movement at several key intersections across the capital. Motorists have been advised to allocate additional travel time and opt for alternate routes while commuting within Delhi-NCR. Authorities have also urged residents to stay updated through the official handle @dtptraffic on X (formerly Twitter) and to rely on navigation apps to avoid heavily congested stretches.

In preparation for the festive rush, Delhi Police cancelled all leaves for traffic personnel on Thursday to strengthen deployment. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told PTI that the force is fully equipped to manage the surge, with maximum staff on duty and motorcycle patrols deployed across the city to maintain smoother traffic flow.

Delhi Diwali Rush and Road Damage: Alternative Routes

Traffic congestion was reported at Bhera Enclave Chowk after a large pothole developed due to a damaged Delhi Jal Board sewer line, as per the latest advisory. Vehicles coming from Vikaspuri have been redirected through the underpass towards Peeragarhi, while traffic from Jwala Heri is being diverted towards GH-14.

Separately, movement on Mathura Road—from Badarpur towards Ashram Chowk—was hampered after a cluster bus broke down near the NFC Red Light, causing significant delays during peak hours. The heavy influx of vehicles ahead of Diwali has further worsened the situation, particularly in major shopping zones where evening jams have become frequent.

Traffic Plan for Key Market Areas

To manage the festive crowds, Delhi Traffic Police have intensified monitoring and implemented stricter parking enforcement across the city. Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh K. Gupta said that vehicles parked in no-parking areas are being removed promptly, and challans are being issued both manually and via the challan app to maintain order on the roads.

He added that special traffic management plans have been prepared for major shopping hubs such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Connaught Place, where crowd density is expected to peak in the days leading up to Diwali.