Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory In View of Muharram Processions on July 16 and 17; Check Routes and Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, July 15 has issued traffic advisory for Muharram 2024 processions on July 16 and 17. Vehicular movement remains restricted in certain areas on these days.

The traffic department predicted vehicular congestion on certain routes during the processions. To avoid congestion, people are advised to take alternate routes.

Traffic will be regulated on Jama Masjid, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Aurobindo Marg, Janpath, Qutub Road, Chelmsford Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Sansad Marg, among others.

Traffic would be diverted to AIIMS loop, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Motilal Nehru Place, Jhandewalan, Jama Masjid/Chawri Bazar Road crossing, Mandi House, RML, Windsor Place and Dayal Singh Chowk.

Buses will also be diverted and the diversion plan has been shared on the Delhi Traffic Police’s Twitter handle.

In view of Muharram Tazia procession on 16.07.2024 & 17.07.2024, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/2GRPDHiLaX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2024

Procession Routes and Timings:

16th July, 2024: Processions start at approximately 9:00 PM from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, and Old Police Chowki. They will pass through prominent areas such as Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi, returning in reverse routes.

17th July, 2024: The main procession starts at 11:00 AM from Chowk Jama Masjid, proceeding through Ajmeri Gate, Connaught Place, and concluding at Karbala, Jor Bagh.The processions will reform at 11:00 AM at Chowk Jama Masjid and proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh via Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj, Connaught Place, and Aurobindo Marg.

Traffic Diversions:

Multiple areas will experience traffic diversions, including Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, W-Point, A-Point, Shanti Path, Aurobindo Marg, and Prithviraj Road. Expect disruptions to bus services during the processions. Some routes may be terminated early.

Bus Diversions:

Desh Bandhu Gupta Road: Due to the procession impact, buses were redirected via Aram Bagh. W-Point and A-Point: Buses were rerouted via alternate roads like Sikandra Road and DDU Marg.

Shanti Path Panchsheel/Sardar Patel Marg and Aurobindo Chowk: Specific diversions outlined to manage traffic flow. South End Prithviraj Road: Traffic restrictions and diversions when procession reaches specific intersections.