Delhi Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion Reported in Parts of National Capital After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Videos)

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Tuesday, August 20, which has lead to waterlogging in several parts of National Capital and nearby areas. Due flooding of road, heavy traffic congestion reported at many places, including in Shastri Nagar.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road on both carriageways from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging. Bhera Enclave underpass is not motorable. Huge water logging between Bhera Enclave & Peeragarhi. Kindly plan your journey… pic.twitter.com/d9xEt55ORU — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 20, 2024

Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic advisory due waterlogging at some places due to heavy rainfall in the city. "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road on both carriageways from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging. Bhera Enclave underpass is not motorable. Huge water logging between Bhera Enclave & Peeragarhi. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," it said in a post on X.

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic snarl witnessed in Shastri Nagar, after incessant rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/zwfbiMrx2M — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Waterlogging was also reported near Ashram Bridge following due to incessant rains. Auto submerged due to waterlogging on the Minto Road. Auto-rickshaw driver said, "My vehicle suddenly stopped. I asked a few drivers to help me...To save my life I came out of the auto. The vehicle's paper is still in it."

#WATCH | An autorickshaw submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/jq2J3GkOHr — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging Reported (Watch Videos).

According to the weather department, over the last 24 hours, up to 08:30 AM on August 20, 2024, city experienced significant rainfall. The Ridge received 72.4 mm, Safdarjung recorded 28.7 mm, Lodi Road experienced 25.6 mm, and Ayanagar had 2.2 mm.

20/08/2024: 06:50 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 20, 2024

Water logging was also witnessed at Connaught Place in Delhi. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.