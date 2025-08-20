Delhi Triple Murder: Three Family Members Found Dead at House in Maidan Garhi, Fourth Member Missing

Delhi Triple Murder News: Three members of a family were found dead inside their home in South Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Police said a neighbour called the control room around 6:30 pm reporting a foul smell from House No. 155, Satbari Khark Gaon. The caller also noticed blood at the scene. When police arrived, they found two bodies on the ground floor and a woman’s body upstairs. The deceased were identified as Prem Singh (45–50), his wife Rajani (40–45) and their son Ritik (24).

Crime and forensic teams collected evidence at the scene. Another family member, Siddharth (22–23) was missing. Preliminary inquiry suggested he told someone he had killed his family and would not stay at the house.

#WATCH | Delhi | South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan says, "...When the police team reached the spot, we found three bodies - two male and one female...The bodies of a man of around 45-50 years of age, his wife and his son were recovered. The fourth family member, Siddharth, was… https://t.co/R3IgQsp7uspic.twitter.com/7nH4YCFJ2w — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said the police recovered a knife, stones, medicines, and medical documents from the house. He was reportedly diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and had a history of aggressive behaviour. Locals reportedly said Siddharth had a strained relationship with his family.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police are tracing Siddharth to determine his role in the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)