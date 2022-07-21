Delhi: Two held for killing a sweeper over old rivalry

New Delhi, July 21 Two persons have been arrested here for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man due to an old rivalry between them, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sunny (29) and Sachin a.k.a. Kallu (27).

DCP (north) S.S. Kalsi said an information was received that one dead body was lying near Tara Chowk, Gandhi Vihar, Timarpur on July 18 after which the police staff rushed to the spot along with senior officers.

At the spot, the police found one unidentified decomposed body, apparently with no clear injury marks.

"A day later, on July 19, the father of the victim came to Wazirabad police station and identified the body," the DCP said.

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, who worked as a sweeper on contract.

"His father said that he saw Arun along with one of his friends Bondha on Sunday evening and after that he went missing," the police officer said, adding the suspect Bondha was then thoroughly interrogated and it was revealed that the deceased Arun was last seen with two persons Sunny and Sachin.

Both were then apprehended and they confessed to killing Arun.

During questioning, they revealed that 4-5 months ago, Arun had a quarrel with Sachin a.k.a. Kallu when they were consuming alcohol and in the commotion, Sachin sustained minor injuries on head. Since then, Sachin wanted to take revenge.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and arrested both the accused.

