Delhi: Two killed after truck hits motorcycle near Kalindi Kunj metro station

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Two people were killed in a road accident near Kalindi Kunj metro station after their motorcycle was hit by a truck, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan Sharma (24).

Police said that victims had died on the spot of the incident.

"Yesterday evening information of a fatal accident was received at Police station Kalindi Kunj, on the receipt of the information, a team of Police reached the spot of the incident near Kalindi Kunj metro station and found one motorcycle and truck in accidental condition," the police official said.

"Two boys namely Vishal Sharma age 23 years and Nayan age 24 years were riding on the motorcycle. They were found dead on the spot with the head of one of them being crushed," the official added.

Police said that the accused has been arrested in this case and the offending vehicle has been seized.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh, a native of Firozabad.

" The crime team and photographer have visited the spot. Driver Rajesh resident of Firozabad alongwith the offending vehicle is in police custody and legal action is being taken," the official said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

