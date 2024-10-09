Delhi: Two Workers Die, One Falls Ill After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Sewer Tank at Construction Site

Two workers died, and another fell ill after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in Sarojini Nagar, southwest Delhi on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the workers entered an unused tank for cleaning. Authorities suspect the workers were not wearing proper safety gear and died due to inhalation of toxic gas.

According to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 106(1)/125/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sarojini Nagar police station, and a thorough investigation is underway. The incident took place at the NBCC construction site in Pillanji village near metro gate number 2.

"Two labourers were removing garbage from the gutter and became unconscious. To rescue them, another labourer entered the tank and also fell unconscious," Choudhary said. All three were later retrieved using cranes and machinery and rushed to AIIMS hospital, where two were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Ramashre, 41, from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Babundra Kumar Singh, 29, from Gopal Ganj in Bihar. Shrinath Soren, 28, from West Dinajpur in West Bengal, is recovering at Safdarjung Hospital.