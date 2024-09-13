Delhi Wall Collapse: One Dead, Two Injured After Dargah Wall Falls in Nabi Karim Area (Watch Video)

One person was killed and two others injured after a wall of a dargah collapsed in the Nabi Karim area of central Delhi on Friday morning. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the incident at around 7 a.m., and three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Two people were rescued, but a few others were feared trapped under the debris.

Delhi: One person died and two were injured when a boundary wall collapsed in the Nabi Karim area. 3 fire tenders rushed to a site. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital pic.twitter.com/8hUZHqQVtp — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2024

A man identified as Rehmat, 35, from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was pulled from the rubble and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Rehmat, an e-rickshaw driver, had been living in a temporary structure under the collapsed wall, according to police. Two other individuals sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. Rescue operations continue as fire officials and other teams work to clear the debris.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m., and investigations are ongoing.

