Delhi Waqf Board Case: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after 9-Hour Questioning - Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday following extensive interrogation, according to reports. The 50-year-old MLA had earlier appeared before the ED office in the national capital on Thursday morning.

Amanatullah Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency in Delhi, is facing accusations of illegal recruitment and financial transactions during his tenure as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting an investigation into potential money laundering in this case, which is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Last year, an ED team raided his house in connection with this investigation.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is himself out of bail, had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Modi government is fully engaged in Operation Lotus. Ministers and MLAs are being arrested by making fake cases against them. @KhanAmanatullah ED is preparing to arrest him by making a baseless case against him. Dictatorship will end soon. I am going to meet his family."

AAP leader Atishi says, "We have heard that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has been arrested. This is an absolutely false case. ED has no proof or proceeds of crime. This is just another conspiracy against the AAP... I want to tell BJP and their leader PM Narendra Modi that even if they arrest each and every member of the AAP, the people of Delhi will still stand with Arvind Kejriwal and vote for him."

The ED's arrest of Amanatullah Khan comes amid ongoing legal actions involving the AAP, including the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a separate case.