Delhi Water Cut News: 16-Hour Supply Disruption on October 1 and 2, Check Affected Areas and Timings

According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), several areas in the National Capital will face a 16-hour water supply disruption from October 1. The affected areas are Varun Niketan, Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Rani Bagh, Moti Nagar, Shanta Puri, Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, and Hari Nagar.

The DJB said that the major repair work on the 110 mm diameter header pipeline, which supplies water to West Delhi and the Pitampura Main inside the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Phase-I.

According to the report by Economic Times, the water supply in the above-motioned areas will be available at low pressure, or it will be fully cut from 10 am on October 1 to 2 am on October 2.

The residents in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously. The DJB in response to their residents in the affected areas, the authority assured that water tankers will be available on request through its helpline number or the central control room.