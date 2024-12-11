Delhi Water Cut: No Supply in Several Parts of National Capital on December 12; Check List of Affected Areas

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be affected in parts of South Delhi on the morning of December 12 due to maintenance work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Due to making inter connection by DMRC near Vayusenabad Gate -3 and Madangri T-point on MB road. Water supply shall be affected on 12/12/2024 (morning).

The disruption is being caused by the interconnection of a newly laid 900 mm and 600 mm water pipeline near Vayusenabad Gate-3 and Madangir T-point on MB Road with the existing Sangam Vihar main water line.

The affected areas include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, Khanpur Village, Khanpur Extension, JJ Colony Khanpur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park, Devli Village, and adjoining areas.

Residents in Tughalkabad Constituency, Sangam Vihar Constituency, Ambedkar Constituency, and Devli Constituency will experience partial water outages during this period.

Water tankers will be available upon request. The DJB has urged residents to use water judiciously and plan accordingly to manage the disruption.