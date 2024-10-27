Delhi Water Cut: Several Parts of National Capital Face Water Supply Disruption; Check List of Affected Areas

Water supply will not be available on Sunday (October 27) in some areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, according to an official statement. "Due to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) having announced a shutdown of the Sonia Vihar Water Works, some areas of New Delhi Municipal Council will be affected by this disruption," the statement said.The areas that will experience water shortages include Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, BK Dutt Colony, and Karbala. Other affected locations are Aliganj, Golf Links, Bharti Nagar, Pandara Park, and Pandara Road. Residents in Bapa Nagar, Kaka Nagar, and the High Court area will also be impacted.

Additional regions facing water supply issues include Laxmi Bai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar, West Kidwai Nagar, Tughlaq Crescent, and Subramaniyam Bharti Marg. Ravinder Nagar and Khan Market are also among the affected areas. Lodhi Estate residents should prepare for this disruption as well. The NDMC has advised residents to conserve water during this period. They have emphasised the importance of using water wisely until normal supply resumes. More information about the situation is anticipated soon. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about updates regarding the water supply situation. It is crucial for those living in the affected areas to plan accordingly and manage their water usage efficiently during this time.


