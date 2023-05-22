Delhi: Woman arrested for ramming man to death by her car, gets bail

New Delhi [India], May 22 : A 28-year-old woman, arrested for ramming a man to death by her high-end vehicle in west Delhi has been granted bail, police said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the 36-year-old man was killed after he was rammed by a four-wheeler, being driven by the accused woman, while he was returning home.

The incident took place near the city's Moti Nagar flyover.

Immediately the man was rushed to the hospital by the accused, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor