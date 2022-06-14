Delhi: Woman commits suicide with her two children

New Delhi, June 14 A woman along with her two children aged three and seven allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near the Hilambi Kalan railway station in Northwest Delhi on Tuesday.

A passerby informed the police about the incident after which a team was sent to the spot.

A senior police officer said that all the three died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. The identities of the deceased are yet to ascertained.

