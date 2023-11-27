Delhi youth, who strangled woman, stuffed body in bag and fled, held from Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 27 The case of the murder of a woman, whose body was found stuffed in a bag in Shahdara area, has been solved with Delhi Police arresting the 19-year-old alleged murderer from Mumbai where he fled after the crime, an official said on Monday, adding that the accused was suspicious of her interactions with other men and wanted to curb them.

The accused, identified as Sultan, a resident of Vishwas Nagar and a native of East Champaran district in Bihar, strangled the 23-year-old Shama, with a piece of cloth.

Subsequently, he bound her hands and legs before putting her body into a plastic bag.

"After that, he locked his office, turned off his phones, and fled the scene, traveling to Mumbai to an acquaintance's place, citing a job search," stated the official.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when the Farsh Bazar police station received a call from the police control room regarding a dead body in a plastic bag in an office on Gali No. 10, Vishwas Nagar.

The body of Shama was found at Sultan’s office, where he operated an e-commerce packaging and delivery business.

"CCTV footage from the crime scene was collected, and a local inquiry was conducted. Through questioning of Shama's family members and technical surveillance, the alleged perpetrator, Sultan, was identified," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said.

Further investigation revealed that Sultan had switched off his phones and fled Delhi.

"The team faced a significant challenge in apprehending him quickly, but through intense efforts, including deep technical analysis, Sultan was located in the Mulund area of Mumbai.

"The team, aided by technical surveillance and local intelligence, promptly apprehended him," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sultan disclosed that he had known Shama for the past 2-3 years, and they were planning to marry. "On November 25, his family members were scheduled to visit Shama's house to finalise the marriage. However, on that morning, a heated argument ensued at Sultan's office in Vishwas Nagar, where he objected to Shama speaking with other boys due to his suspicions," the DCP said.

The argument escalated, leading Sultan to strangle Shama and flee to Mumbai by a train from New Delhi Railway Station, he added.

