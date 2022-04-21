Delhiites wake up to pleasant ,cloudy morning; light rain likely

New Delhi, April 21 Cloudy sky and windy conditions brought relief to Delhiites on Thursday morning after days of severe heat wave conditions.

According to the International Meteorological Department(IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The weather man has already predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light

rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) for all districts of the national capital.

This was due to the influence of a Western Disturbance over northwest Himalayan region, the IMD said.

Though it had made a similar forecast of light rain/thundershowers for Wednesday, no station in Delhi-NCR recorded any of it.

Safdarjung Observatory, the base station for Delhi had recorded the maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 3 notches above normal. Other stations recorded a maximum temperatures in the range of 40.6 degrees Celsius (SPS Mayur Vihar) to 43.5 degrees Celsius (Gurugram) in Delhi NCR.

