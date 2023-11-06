Delhi’s AQI slightly improves, enter into 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 6 The air quality in Delhi-NCR slightly improved on Monday evening with an overall Air Quality Index at 399, in the "very poor" category, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Anand Vihar station remained in "severe" category with PM 10 at 403 while PM 2.5 reached at 362 while the CO was at 95, under "satisfactory" level and NO2 at 118, under "moderate" category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At DTU station, the PM 2.5 reached 238 under "poor" category while PM 10 was at 305 under "very poor" category. The CO was recorded at 84, under "satisfactory" category at 6 p.m.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 486 and PM 2.5 at 493 or "severe", while CO was at 119 and NO2 was at 132, both under "moderate" category.

However, at Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 10 was at 435 under "severe" category while PM 2.5 was at 362, in the "very poor" category. The NO 2 levels reached 121 and CO at 118, both under "moderate" category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 382 and PM 10 at 369 while the CO reached 102 in the "moderate" category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 324, putting it in the "very poor" category while PM 10 reached 167, placing it under "moderate" category. The CO was recorded at 119 or "moderate".

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 319 under the "very poor" category, while PM 10 was recorded at 199, also in the "poor" category while CO was at 110 in "moderate" category.

