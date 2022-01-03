Delhi's AQI 'very poor', likely to improve

New Delhi, Jan 3 Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to settle in the 'very poor' category at 366 on Monday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said, adding that it was likely to improve to 'poor' from January 7.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants at 10 a.m. stood at 313 (poor) and 206 (very poor).

"The air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor 'category on January 4 and January 5 also," the air qualify and weather bulletin for Delhi stated.

It further adds that the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Northwest direction of Delhi having wind speed 04 kmph and partly cloudy sky on Monday.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from North/Northeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 04 kmph, partly cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Tuesday.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest/Northeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 05-15 kmph, generally cloudy sky, light rain/thundershowers and shallow fog in the morning on Wednesday.

Relatively strong winds will continue from Wednesday onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor