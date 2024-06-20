Delivery Boy Attacked in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Customer Refuses Order from Dalit, Assaults Victim

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a disturbing incident unfolded when a customer identified as Ajay Singh declined to accept a food delivery because the delivery person was from a Dalit community. Reportedly, Singh spat on the face of the delivery boy and physically assaulted him.

This is not the first instance of such an attack against the victim, who managed to escape and promptly alerted the police. Upon arrival at the scene, the police took possession of the accused's motorcycle. A case has been filed under the SC/ST Act, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the legal response to the discriminatory actions.

Vineet Kumar Rawat, employed as a food delivery boy, recounted a harrowing incident during his duty. He stated that on a late Saturday night, he received an order from Sector-H under the name of Ajay Singh. Upon arriving at the specified address, a man emerged and inquired about his name.

Allegedly, upon learning that Vineet was the delivery person, the man refused to accept the order, citing his unwillingness to receive goods from a Dalit. The situation escalated when the accused reportedly spat tobacco on Vineet's face in response to his refusal. Subsequently, more than 12 individuals arrived wielding sticks and viciously attacked Vineet, causing severe injuries to his hands, legs, and head.