Dense fog to continue over Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab for next 3-4 days: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 26 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India and parts of Central India during the next three-four days.

The weather forecast agency further said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and 11-12 degree Celsius over most parts of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

“These are 2-3 degree Celsius above normal over some parts of Punjab, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and over many parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Gujarat and northeast India,” said the IMD in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in many parts of Punjab during Wednesday-Sunday and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Wednesday-Friday and over isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

“Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets over Odisha, Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Wednesday-Sunday,” it said.

The IMD also predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Saturday.

“Under its influence and its interaction with lower level easterly winds, light isolated rainfall is likely over Northwest and adjoining Central India during December 30-January 2,” the IMD said.

However, the IMD said that there is no significant change in Minimum Temperatures likely over northern parts of the country during the next five days.

On Tuesday morning, due to heavy fog the visibility in Punjab’s Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala reached 25 metres, in Haryana’s Ambala, Hissar, Karnal it also dropped to 25 metres while Bhiwani visibility was at 50 metres.

In Delhi, the Palam station recorded visibility at 50 metres while in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi and Varanasi visibility was at 25 metres each and Meerut and Lucknow was at 50 metres.

“In east Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, the visibility was recorded at 25 metres while other cities of the states including Tikamgarh, Rewa, Khajuraho had a visibility of 50 metres and Odisha’s Rourkela had a low visibility of 50 metres,” said the IMD.

