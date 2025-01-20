Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO: Latest GMP and Other Key Details Ahead of January 22 Launch

Denta Water and Infra Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) will launched on January 22 (Wednesday) and is expected to gain strong demand from investors on the bidding day. The grey market premium (GMP) value of the Bengaluru-based company shows significant gains over the issue price.

Denta Water IPO GMP rose to Rs 145 apiece on January 20 around 9.30 am, according to the tracking website InveestorGain. This give the projection of 49.32% on the upper end of the price band if the current trends are sustained. As per the latest GMP price, the projected listing price of the shares is likely to be around Rs 493 apiece.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO Price Band and Offer Size

The bidding for Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO will start from January 22 and will close on January 24. Share allotment of the issue and listing of the company on the BSE and NSE on January 29. The price band of Denta Water Infra IPO is Rs Rs 279 to Rs 294. Retail investors have to bid for at least 50 shares in a single lot, taking the minimum investment value to Rs 14,700 per application.

About Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd:

Incorporated in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions is a prominent player in water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, specializing in groundwater recharging through recycled water and lift irrigation systems. The company provides end-to-end solutions, including feasibility studies, design, construction, and operations for water management projects, primarily in Karnataka.

As of November 2024, the company has completed 32 water management projects, with 20 as a subcontractor, 11 as a main contractor, and 1 through a joint venture. Denta Water secures government contracts via competitive bidding and strategically reduces capital requirements by subcontracting labour- and equipment-intensive tasks. Its current order book stands at Rs 752.45 crore.

Key projects include contributions to the Jal Jeevan Mission and the KC Valley Project, enhancing Bengaluru's treated wastewater infrastructure. Between FY22 and FY24, Denta Water achieved a revenue CAGR of 41.2% and a net profit CAGR of 24.8%.

With India being the largest consumer of groundwater and the Indian water and wastewater treatment market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033, Denta Water is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for sustainable water management solutions, especially in South India.