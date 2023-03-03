Desperation sets among Pakistanis as seven more migrants drown near Libya

By Rahul Kumar

New Delhi, March 3: Close on the heels of the migrant boat tragedy off the Italian coastline in which at least 28 Pakistanis died, seven more Pakistani migrants drowned in a boat wreck near Libyas port city of Benghazi.



The information was shared by Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in Islamabad on Thursday. She added that the Pakistani embassy in Libya was facilitating the process of identifying the bodies and bringing them back with support from local authorities and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Libya incident is believed to have taken place on February 26.

Following the Libya deaths, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) arrested three alleged traffickers who reportedly sent the people illegally to unknown destinations via Libya. More arrests are likely as raids are being conducted to nab others involved in the racket, reports Pakistani media.

The spokesperson said that the foreign office will not release the identities of the victims till "we have the accurate information before we make any announcements".

Baloch added: "These tragic incidents take place when unscrupulous individuals try to take advantage of people who may be interested in traveling abroad for livelihood. The Government of Pakistan is very cognizant of the situation and measures are being taken to address it".

An increasing number of Pakistani nationals have been undertaking arduous journeys attempting to reach Europe to escape perpetual conflicts and endemic poverty in their regions. Many of these people have been trying to reach Europe via Libya.

Among the dozens of Pakistanis who drowned near south Italy, Shahida Raza – international-level hockey player in the Pakistani team also was found dead. Belonging to the persecuted Shia Hazara community, Raza's death shows the desperation that has set in among Pakistanis citizens.

Just before the boat tragedy near Italy, there was news of 18 Afghan migrants who were found suffocated to death in a truck outside Bulgarian capital Sofia. Bulgaria too arrested a number of human traffickers.

Many migrants from conflict-torn countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq and Somalia fall prey to human smugglers and trafficking rackets as they are packed into untrustworthy boats or in truck containers in search of a better life across the Mediterranean.

