DG sets up to 800 kW to be permitted for commercial sector in NCR

New Delhi, Feb 10 Diesel generator (DG) sets of capacity only up to 800 kW will be permitted for industrial and commercial sectors in the entire NCR, subject to their conversion to dual-fuel systems in areas where gas infrastructure and supply is available.

In a move to prevent, control and abate air pollution caused by DG sets in the NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has directed NCR state governments and pollution control boards that with effect from May 15, 2023, for periods other than during ban or restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), any use of DG sets of capacity up to 800 kW shall be permitted for industrial and commercial sector in the entire NCR, only subject to their conversion to dual-fuel system (70 per cent gas + 30 per cent diesel) in areas where gas infrastructure and supply is available.

Officials said that DG set operations are selectively permitted in industrial applications in the periods under GRAP provided they are equipped with retro-fit emission control devices (RECD) in accordance with the CPCB guidelines towards a minimum PM capturing efficiency of 70 per cent for in-use DG sets up to 800 kW gross power category and such DG sets are also converted to run in a dual fuel mode (natural gas and diesel), in areas where gas infrastructure and supply is available.

CAQM has observed that among others, uncontrolled use of DG sets is a matter of concern.

A large number of DG sets operating in the region without adequate emission control measures, even during the periods other than the ban under GRAP, cause heavy air pollution and are thus a major contributing factor for deterioration of air quality in the region.

Therefore, regulating the use of DG sets even for the periods when there is no ban or restrictions imposed under the GRAP, is the need of the hour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor