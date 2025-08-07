Dharmasthala clash: Action will be initiated against whoever committed wrong, says K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Aug 7 Responding to the clash between two groups and the assault on YouTubers and media personnel in the temple town of Dharmasthala, in connection with the alleged mass grave case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Thursday that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said in response to questions, "Whoever is guilty will be punished. We will take legal action. The law is the same for everyone."

Commenting on the issue, Mangaluru District Incharge Minister and Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao stated, "We must proceed strictly based on evidence, and we have maintained a clear and neutral stance on this issue. We are neither in favour of nor against anyone. The matter is under investigation based on the allegations. I have clearly stated that the Mangaluru police are fully capable of investigating the case, and there was no need for an SIT."

"However, since many groups, especially Left-leaning groups, vociferously demanded an SIT probe, the SIT was formed. They are now going about their work in a professional manner and conducting a thorough investigation," he added.

"Let us go by the evidence, not by someone's remarks. Anyone can make allegations or come up with theories. But we have to rely on the facts. As per the law, action will be taken against whoever is at fault. Cases will be filed and legal procedures will follow," Minister Rao emphasised.

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge, responding to the developments, stated, "The investigation is ongoing, and sensitivity must be maintained at this stage. It is inappropriate to spread propaganda. False information is being circulated. Personally targeting individuals or the government should also be avoided."

"No one has the authority to take the law into their own hands," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dharmasthala police have registered four FIRs based on the complaints and counter-complaints related to the clashes that took place between two groups in connection with the mass grave case. Media personnel and YouTubers were assaulted on Wednesday evening.

The situation in the temple town of Dharmasthala turned tense following an assault on YouTubers near Nethravathi Pangala Cross on Wednesday evening, in connection with the ongoing mass grave case. Police stated that local residents assaulted the YouTubers, accusing them of spreading false information about the Hindu pilgrimage centre and its temple management.

According to authorities, two to three cars were damaged in the incident, and police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the mob. Four people, including three YouTubers, were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Soon after, another group arrived at the scene in support of the YouTubers, leading to confrontations with the locals. Both groups engaged in fistfights and stone-pelting.

