Digi Yatra to Expedite Air Travel at 14 More Airports This Year, Eyes Foreign Passengers

Passengers at 14 Indian airports can soon bid adieu to long queues and paper boarding passes, as the government gears up to expand its contactless Digi Yatra program. Currently operational at 13 airports, Digi Yatra leverages facial recognition technology (FRT) to streamline passenger movement through various checkpoints, offering a faster and more secure experience.

The expansion plan, announced by officials on Tuesday, aims to bring Digi Yatra to popular airports like Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Dabolim, Mopa Goa, Indore, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Srinagar, and Vishakhapatnam by March 2024. This swift rollout reflects the government's commitment to enhancing air travel convenience and efficiency.

Digi Yatra has witnessed remarkable growth in user adoption since its December 2022 launch, stated an official, highlighting the app's increasing popularity. Data analysis reveals significant reductions in processing times at entry and boarding gates, underscoring the program's effectiveness.

The expansion plans extend beyond domestic passengers, with the government aiming to make Digi Yatra accessible to foreign citizens through e-passport-based enrollment. This move aligns with India's growing international tourism and trade aspirations.

Prior to availing Digi Yatra services, passengers need to register on the app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. Boarding pass information is then scanned and credentials are securely shared with the airport. The stored passenger data remains encrypted, ensuring privacy and data protection.

