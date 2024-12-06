Dilli Chalo March: Protesting Farmers Remove Barricades and Barbed Wire at Shambhu Border (Watch Video)

Protesting farmers on Friday, December 6, are removing barricades and barbed wires deployed by the police at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border to stop them from entering Delhi. Farmers' leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says we should be allowed to go towards the National Capital peacefully.

"We should be allowed to go towards Delhi peacefully or we should be talked to about our demands... The doors for talks are open from the farmers' side. We have been saying that if the government wants to talk, then show us the letter of the central government or the CM office of Haryana or Punjab," said Pandher.

"We want the central government to accept our demands... They should give us a place to protest in Delhi... Internet services should be restored in Ambala... Either we should be allowed to go to Delhi or we should be talked to," Pandher stated further.

According to the India Today report, Haryana Police, on Friday, fired tear gas shells to stop farmers from breaking barricades near the Shambhu border. It was also reported that during the protest, one protesting farmer was detained by the police. The Narendra Modi government said that they are open to holding talks with farmers. Four rounds of meetings with farmers and their leaders had been done earlier this year.

Farmers are seeking a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and had earlier attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 12. However, they were not allowed to enter and stopped at Punjab-Haryana borders. Farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since then.