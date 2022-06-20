Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

Oscar-winning Canadian director Paul Haggis was arrested in Italy on charges of sexual assault, Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.As per reports, a statement from Brindisi prosecutors said that the director was "seriously suspected of the crimes of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, crimes committed to the prejudice of a young foreign woman".Paul has denied all the allegations through his lawyer Michele Laforgia.

"Make enquiries as soon as possible, I am totally innocent," he said, according to the agencies, citing Michele.Prosecutors reportedly stated that the alleged victim was staying with Paul ahead of the Allora Fest film festival in Italy."The suspect allegedly forced the young woman, whom he met some time ago, to undergo sexual intercourse," they wrote. Paul Haggis wrote and produced the Oscar-winning film Crash.The alleged victim had been staying with Haggis ahead of the festival, prosecutors said.

