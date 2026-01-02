Dispute over music turns fatal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, one killed

Hazaribagh, Jan 2 A late-night dispute between a group of young men turned violent in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, resulting in the brutal murder of a 30-year-old man on Thursday, January 1, police officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at Indrapuri Chowk, a busy locality of the city. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar Rana, a resident of Madai Khurd, who worked as a tiles and marble mason.

According to family members and eyewitnesses, an argument broke out between some youths returning from a picnic over playing music. The dispute quickly escalated, following which Suraj was forcibly dragged to an area near the Red Cross building and assaulted.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers brutally beat Suraj and dragged him towards Lal Kothi Chowk, where he was allegedly attacked with a sword, leaving him critically injured.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, immediately informed the police. On reaching the spot, the police rushed the profusely bleeding victim to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 11 p.m.

The incident triggered panic and anger in Indrapuri Chowk and nearby areas, with a large number of people gathering both at the crime scene and the hospital.

Police have secured the area, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation indicates that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute, though all angles are being thoroughly probed.

Police officials said several suspects have been detained for questioning, and raids are underway at suspected hideouts to trace and arrest the accused. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Suraj Kumar Rana, who was married five years ago, was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife and two young children. The incident has left his family shattered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor