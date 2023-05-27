Divisional Commissioner flags off Mata Kheer Bahawani Yatra in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 : Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, on Friday, flagged off the annual pilgrimage 'Mata Kheer Bahawani Yatra' in Tulmulla of Gandrbal district from Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota.

Divisional Commissioner Kumar said that Yatra shows that Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead with peace and development.

"Adequate arrangements were made for the Yatris this year. At least 4500-5000 devotees in 125 buses will visit various temples during the Yatra. It is an indication that we (Jammu and Kashmir) are moving towards peace and development," the divisional commissioner told reporters.

During the fair which will be held on May 28 in Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district, devotees including Kashmiri Pandits will visit 5 famous temples including Tulmulla, Ganderbal; Tikker, Kupwara; Laktipora Aishmuqam, Anantnag and Mata Tripursundri Devsar and Mata Kheerbhawani Manzgam in Kulgam district.

On a question about India successfully holding G20 meet in Kashmir, Kumar said, "It is an indication that people of the region want to move ahead with development. The message from the G20 event is that Jammu and Kashmir are moving ahead."

Earlier in the month, an official statement informed that the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri convened a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the celebration of the fair.

