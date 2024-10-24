Diwali 2024: Central Govt to Provide Free LPG Cylinders to Over 184,000 PM Ujjwala Beneficiaries

In celebration of Diwali, the central government will offer free LPG cylinders to 184,039 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Customers will initially need to pay the full price of the gas cylinders upfront. Subsequently, the subsidy amount will be credited to their bank accounts by the fuel companies within three to four days.

The benefits of this scheme will be accessible only to customers who have completed Aadhaar authentication. In the district, a total of 219,667 consumers are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, with 184,039 having successfully completed the e-KYC process. However, 35,628 customers remain unverified. In response, the District Supply Officer (DSO) has instructed all gas agencies to ensure 100% Aadhaar authentication for the beneficiaries.

Two-time free cylinder scheme

The central government has planned to provide free gas cylinders twice during the festival of Holi and Diwali. To avail this scheme, customers will have to contact the concerned gas agency and complete the process of Aadhaar authentication.

Only those beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar card and whose Aadhaar has been authenticated will be able to take advantage of this scheme. Under this scheme, 14.2 kg cylinder will be given free of cost. DSO Shivi Garg said efforts were being made to make consumers aware about the issue.

Launch of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, with the aim of providing free LPG cylinder connections to households in rural areas. To date, the scheme has benefited 10 crore individuals, significantly improving the lives of women in these regions. To encourage the use of LPG gas throughout the year, women receive subsidized gas cylinders. Additionally, financial assistance of ₹1,600 is offered to help cover the costs of other essential items related to the gas connection. The government also provides an EMI facility for purchasing gas stoves.