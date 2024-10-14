Diwali 2024 Flight Sale: Average Airfares Drop 20-25% on Many Routes; Check Fares and Details

Air passengers may have a reason to celebrate this Diwali season, as average airfares on several domestic routes have decreased by 20-25% compared to the same period last year, according to an analysis. The reduction in air ticket prices is attributed to increased capacity and a recent decline in oil prices. A report from travel portal ixigo indicates that average airfare on domestic routes has dropped within this range.

For 2023, the analysis considers the period from November 10-16, while for this year, it focuses on October 28-November 3, coinciding with the Diwali season. The most significant drop in average airfare is observed for the Bengaluru-Kolkata route, which has seen a decrease of 38%, with prices falling from Rs 10,195 last year to Rs 6,319 this year.

According to a report of Mint, Air India is providing special airfares for travelers looking to plan their festive season. According to the airline's website, one-way flight tickets to and from Singapore will start at Rs 7,445, with bookings available from October 8 to 14.

Also Read| Mumbai-New York Air India Flight Diverted to Delhi After Bomb Threat.

Air India is offering flexible travel deals for the Diwali festival, allowing travelers to book tickets for travel between October 8 and November 30. One-way flights to and from Singapore are available from Rs 7,445, with international tickets starting at S$500 (approximately ₹32,231). This offer is valid for bookings until October 14 and travel until March 20, 2025. Additionally, travelers can secure tickets to Riyadh and Jeddah for as low as Rs 32,611, with bookings open until November 17. Passengers flying from Delhi or Mumbai can also enjoy a 10% discount in business class and a 5% discount in economy class.

Air India is also offering an instant discount of Rs 200 per passenger on one-way domestic flights, valid till November 30, as per the website. According to the Air India website, "Beginning September 3, 2024, ticket sales for select routes will gradually shift from Vistara to Air India. If your chosen route has been transferred to Air India, you will be redirected from Vistara to Air India to complete your booking."